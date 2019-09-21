Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparing side by side

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 87 15.26 N/A -0.47 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 94.10 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$111.25 is Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 10.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.