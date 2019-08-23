Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.71 N/A -0.47 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 362.15 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

$108.25 is Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.7%. About 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.