Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparison side by side

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 97 0.49 90.21M -0.47 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 0.00 41.26M -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 93,115,194.05% -9.1% -4.2% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 991,326,493.84% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $111.25, and a 27.38% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $9, which is potential 211.42% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. looks more robust than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.