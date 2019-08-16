Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Contrasting side by side

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.36 N/A -0.47 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 14.09% upside potential and an average price target of $108.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.3%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.