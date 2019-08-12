Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.34 N/A -0.47 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. From a competition point of view, MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $108.25, and a 14.20% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 167.31% upside. The data provided earlier shows that MediciNova Inc. appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MediciNova Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.