Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Comparison side by side

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.71 N/A -0.47 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 while its Quick Ratio is 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.32% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $108.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.