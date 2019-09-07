Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparing side by side

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 86 15.20 N/A -0.47 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.68 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and iBio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.34% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $108.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors iBio Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.