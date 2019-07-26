Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 15.01 N/A -0.47 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

$105.4 is Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.65%. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 221.21% and its consensus target price is $56.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Genfit SA seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Genfit SA beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.