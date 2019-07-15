Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparison side by side

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 15.09 N/A -0.47 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 88 7.52 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 1.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.99% and an $105.4 consensus target price. On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -5.80% and its consensus target price is $88. The data provided earlier shows that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.