Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Comparison side by side

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.37 N/A -0.47 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 12.54% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $106.86. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 369.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.