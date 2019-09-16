Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparison side by side

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 86 14.59 N/A -0.47 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$111.25 is Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 15.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.