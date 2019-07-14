Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 15.09 N/A -0.47 0.00 Alkermes plc 30 3.24 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alkermes plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 1.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Alkermes plc has a 1.76 beta which is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Alkermes plc which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $105.4, while its potential upside is 22.99%. Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $30.25 consensus price target and a 34.27% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Alkermes plc seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 10.47% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.