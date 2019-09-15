Neurocrine Biosciences (Call) (NBIX) Stock Price Rose While Css Has Raised Its Stake; Lesa Sroufe & Co Increased Its Diana Shipping F (DSX) Holding by $566,868

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 195,513 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine

Css Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Call) (NBIX) by 183.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 664,065 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 8,900 shares to 100 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc (Call) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holdg Inc owns 3,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,642 shares. 14,765 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Investors reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa, France-based fund reported 404,812 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd has 2.4% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Csat Advisory LP holds 1,496 shares. Cap Interest Ca stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 491,886 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 235,557 shares. First Republic Investment reported 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Signaturefd Ltd reported 1,349 shares. Millennium invested in 0.05% or 715,005 shares.

