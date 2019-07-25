Neurocrine Biosc (NBIX) Stock Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed Position; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Value Rose, Crosslink Capital Boosted Position by $2.44 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosc (NBIX) by 46.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 332,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 375,076 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.04M, down from 707,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 407,980 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 432,854 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. Shares for $44,622 were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E. on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Bozigian Haig P. sold 920 shares worth $76,859. 1,225 shares were sold by Lippoldt Darin, worth $107,911. $76,894 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm. BENEVICH ERIC also sold $76,883 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. Shares for $344,986 were sold by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 9,322 were reported by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited owns 73,724 shares. Woodstock holds 14,880 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 72,080 shares. Perceptive Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3.76M shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 5,547 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 0.02% or 165,200 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 536,100 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Trexquant Investment LP owns 21,445 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 498 shares. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 28 are held by Earnest Prtn Ltd Company.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heidrick & Strug (NASDAQ:HSII) by 76,946 shares to 277,371 shares, valued at $10.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in April 19 Calls On Tlt Us At 123 American (Call) (TLT) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutio (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65M for 78.84 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 33,030 shares to 36,505 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) by 62,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,959 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 17,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,106 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Qs Limited Liability stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 0.05% or 2.23 million shares. Stephens Ar holds 4,723 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 5,334 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 30,344 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Liability owns 583,523 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp has invested 2.89% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 6,883 were accumulated by Argent Cap Ltd Liability. Credit Suisse Ag reported 59,691 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.03% or 4.58 million shares. Copper Rock Cap Prns Ltd Liability holds 1.39% or 136,515 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru has 1.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).