Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This is a contrast between Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 27.67 N/A -0.33 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.17 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuralstem Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuralstem Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.61 beta means Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility is 161.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, United Therapeutics Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has an average target price of $136.14, with potential upside of 72.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17% and 0%. About 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has 43.63% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.