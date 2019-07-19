Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 32.71 N/A -0.33 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuralstem Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. is 161.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.61 beta. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders held 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has 43.63% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.