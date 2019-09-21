Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 229.20 N/A -7.08 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 211.28 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuralstem Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 67.4%. Insiders held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.