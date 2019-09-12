Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 255.33 N/A -7.08 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 9.34 N/A -3.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuralstem Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuralstem Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta, while its volatility is 94.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Neuralstem Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 346.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.