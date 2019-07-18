Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 31.56 N/A -0.33 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Volatility & Risk

Neuralstem Inc. has a 2.61 beta, while its volatility is 161.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival Oragenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.8 and 18.8 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has 43.63% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -43.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.