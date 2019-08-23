Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 229.21 N/A -7.08 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 648.56 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuralstem Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.94 shows that Neuralstem Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 6%. Insiders owned 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.