Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.06 N/A -0.33 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuralstem Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neuralstem Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 70.20% and its average target price is $22.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17% and 48.3% respectively. About 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bullish than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.