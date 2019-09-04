Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

We are comparing Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 221.14 N/A -7.08 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuralstem Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility & Risk

Neuralstem Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.94 beta. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Neuralstem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. About 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.