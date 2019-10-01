Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.74M -7.08 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuralstem Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 98,942,340.50% -118.2% -78.4% Celsion Corporation 1,201,760,905.61% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.94 beta means Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility is 94.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Celsion Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Celsion Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Celsion Corporation beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.