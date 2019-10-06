Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.78M -7.08 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 103,856,701.09% -118.2% -78.4% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,729,027,176.05% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 0%. Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.