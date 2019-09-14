Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

As Biotechnology companies, Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 245.58 N/A -7.08 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

Neuralstem Inc.’s 1.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Neuralstem Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 consensus price target and a 395.95% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 17.9% respectively. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.