Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 233.30 N/A -7.08 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.37 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.94 beta indicates that Neuralstem Inc. is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s beta is 4.59 which is 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Aytu BioScience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 45.4%. Insiders held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.