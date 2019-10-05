Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

This is a contrast between Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.78M -7.08 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.10 15.81M -6.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuralstem Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 103,663,152.99% -118.2% -78.4% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 136,293,103.45% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.94 beta means Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility is 94.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Neuralstem Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, which is potential 26.20% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.