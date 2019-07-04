Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.63 N/A -0.33 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 178.93 N/A -3.87 0.00

Earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuralstem Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem Inc. is 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.61 beta. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.73 beta and it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and recommendations for Neuralstem Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, which is potential 97.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17% and 75.7%. About 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was less bullish than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.