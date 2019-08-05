Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.89 N/A -7.08 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuralstem Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.94 beta indicates that Neuralstem Inc. is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.11 beta which makes it 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 86.3% respectively. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.