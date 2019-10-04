Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.78M -7.08 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.77 9.62M -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and VIVUS Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuralstem Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 103,645,044.84% -118.2% -78.4% VIVUS Inc. 240,415,854.45% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.94 shows that Neuralstem Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500. VIVUS Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, VIVUS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. VIVUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and VIVUS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 17.1%. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors VIVUS Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.