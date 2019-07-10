Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 25.41 N/A -0.33 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.60 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuralstem Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuralstem Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem Inc. has a 2.61 beta, while its volatility is 161.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Trevena Inc. has beta of 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neuralstem Inc. and Trevena Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 239.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17% and 26%. About 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.