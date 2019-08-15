Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparing side by side

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 122.93 N/A -7.08 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuralstem Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.94 beta means Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility is 94.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.