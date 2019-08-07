Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 9.02 N/A -7.08 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 132.27 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem Inc.’s 1.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Neuralstem Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, with potential upside of 72.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.