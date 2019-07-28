Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 9 9.81 N/A -0.33 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.63 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Volatility & Risk

Neuralstem Inc. is 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.61 beta. From a competition point of view, Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.1 beta which is 110.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neuralstem Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -13.53% and its consensus target price is $8.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17% and 70.9%. Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.52%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bullish than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.