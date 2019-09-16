Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Contrasting side by side

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 245.58 N/A -7.08 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuralstem Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuralstem Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility & Risk

Neuralstem Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.94. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 584.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.