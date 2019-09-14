Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparing side by side

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 245.58 N/A -7.08 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuralstem Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 404.20% and its consensus price target is $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.