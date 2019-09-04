Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparing side by side

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 221.14 N/A -7.08 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 86.42 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.94. In other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neuralstem Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.4 average target price and a 219.05% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.