Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparison side by side

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 245.58 N/A -7.08 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1210.11 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuralstem Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuralstem Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta, while its volatility is 94.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta which is 73.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 25.8%. Insiders owned 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Comparatively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.