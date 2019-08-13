Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.56 N/A -7.08 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta, while its volatility is 94.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuralstem Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 consensus price target and a 1,241.46% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 71.5%. Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bearish than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.