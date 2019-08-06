Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Comparing side by side

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.77 N/A -7.08 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.29 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuralstem Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.94 beta means Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility is 94.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 average target price and a 847.37% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.