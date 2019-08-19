Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Neuralstem Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Neuralstem Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.20% -78.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Neuralstem Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

The potential upside of the competitors is 135.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuralstem Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend while Neuralstem Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. has a beta of 1.94 and its 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Neuralstem Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc.’s competitors beat Neuralstem Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.