Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Neuralstem Inc. has 13.52% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Neuralstem Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.60% -54.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Neuralstem Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuralstem Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. is 161.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.61. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Neuralstem Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc.’s competitors beat Neuralstem Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.