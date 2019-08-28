Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Contrasting side by side

Since Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 226.48 N/A -7.08 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 30.03 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuralstem Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.94. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.01 beta which makes it 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 359.16% and its consensus target price is $10.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 44%. About 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.