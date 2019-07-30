Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 9.03 N/A -0.33 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 289.50 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuralstem Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, which is potential 95.65% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17% and 81.2% respectively. 13.52% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.