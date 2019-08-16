Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparison side by side

Since Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 246.95 N/A -7.08 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 147.95 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.94 beta. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $20.6, which is potential 11.90% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.