Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) Comparing side by side

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 229.21 N/A -7.08 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.74 N/A -7.78 0.00

Demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuralstem Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem Inc. has a beta of 1.94 and its 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 8.7% respectively. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.