Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparison side by side

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 245.58 N/A -7.08 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.05 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuralstem Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuralstem Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.94 beta. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Neuralstem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Neuralstem Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential upside is 24.04% and its average price target is $64.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 88.9%. Insiders held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bearish than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.