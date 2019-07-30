Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 9 9.03 N/A -0.33 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.50 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuralstem Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.61 shows that Neuralstem Inc. is 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders owned 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bullish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.