Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Comparing side by side

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 122.23 N/A -7.08 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.54 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuralstem Inc. and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.94 beta. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s 147.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.