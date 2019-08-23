Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 229.21 N/A -7.08 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 214.37 N/A -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuralstem Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta, while its volatility is 94.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neuralstem Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, which is potential 126.57% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.